What It Was Like When The Devil Rebelled Against Heaven, According To The Bible

If you ask a random person about the war in heaven, their mind may well jump to the story of Satan's fall. It's the story told in John Milton's "Paradise Lost," one of a disgraced angel who turned against God's plan and was cast out from heaven. But that tale never appears in the Bible as such. There are a handful of verses in the Old Testament that have been interpreted as telling the fall of Satan, which many Christians believe took place at the beginning of time. But modern scholarship tends to see them as speaking about enemy kings of Israel and Judea. They could always have a double meaning, but none of these verses are explicitly, undeniably about the devil and his war with God.

The one book of the Bible that does deal with a war in heaven isn't concerned with Satan's fall before the existence of the world. It's concerned with apocalyptic visions nestled within a work of literature about earthly affairs — the Book of Revelation. Specifically, Revelation 12:7 to 12:10 describes a battle between the archangel Michael and a great dragon, specifically called out as "that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world." The author writes that the devil and his followers were cast down into the earth, opening the way for salvation.