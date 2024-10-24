Expert Reveals What You Should Never Do If You Win The Lottery

It's likely that the very first thing a lottery winner would want to do is tell people about their good fortune. The winner would jump up and down, shout to the hills, hug someone, maybe cry, envision all of their dreams emerging and their woes disintegrating, and so forth. And because it's the 21st century, some people might grab their phones first to blab about it online and get loads of attention, particularly on social media. Naturally, social media and the internet age makes lottery winners even more vulnerable than before.

On this note, Credit Analyst Matt Schultz's top tip is easy: "You definitely, definitely, definitely should not tell everyone. Nothing brings out the fraudsters and scumbags like lottery winnings." Calling out social media specifically, he says, "Do not post about your success on social media." And unless someone is into being catfished or dug for gold, Schultz adds, "Do not brag about it on dating apps."

Rather, Schultz advises laying low and telling the smallest amount of people possible, like "your immediate family and your closest friends and relatives," but not, "the guy in accounting or that cousin who always gave you the ick." And unless you want to get kidnapped and ransomed, "Do not go down to your local bar and buy drinks for everyone to announce your big win." Minimally, Schultz even advises changing your phone number and go-to email address.

