Things People Get Wrong About Michael The Archangel

When it comes to biblical lore, many people get the basic facts right, at least regarding Jesus' big life events: The manger and the three wise men, the crucifixion, the resurrection, etc. Other folks might recognize names from the Old Testament but not know much about them: King David, Jonah (the whale guy), Noah (the ark guy), Elijah the prophet, etc. But when we look into less-discussed biblical characters, facts often get mixed up with untruths, pop cultural misconceptions, or come across as confusing. Biblical angels, archangels, and the whole heavenly hierarchy definitely fall into that last category, including Michael, the archangel.

Unraveling the truth about Michael requires diving into a decently deep rabbit hole. Some folks say that there are seven archangels, and widely-used sites like Learn Religion even name them: Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, Uriel, Raguel, Zerachiel (sometimes spelled Saraqael), and Remiel. But, the latter four characters belong to non-canonical texts like the Book of Enoch, not the official Christian Bible. Enoch, after whom the book is named, is the great-grandfather of Noah mentioned in Genesis 5. So, there's some crossover between canon and non-canon.

The Book of Enoch mostly calls these seven angels "Watchers." In the canonical Christian Bible, only Michael is called an "archangel," and then only in the New Testament letter of Jude. In the Old Testament's Book of Daniel, Chapter 10, he's called "one of the chief princes," whatever that means. Overall, it takes some work to sort out what the Bible actually says about Michael.

