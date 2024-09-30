Things About The Bible's Book Of Revelation That Don't Make Sense

It might sound hyperbolic, but without the Bible's Book of Revelation, there's no Christian story. Sin and redemption, the cleansing sacrifice of Jesus, the promise of an eternal afterlife with God: None of these really exist without the Bible's final book. Revelation describes the long-awaited return of humanity's savior, an apocalyptic showdown of good vs. evil, and describes proof beyond faith of Christian theology. It makes history deterministic and the future inevitable no matter what suffering the present entails. It creates the fundamental Western idea that time is moving towards something, changing, evolving, and finally, ending.

And the funny thing is: Revelation does all this using the most vague, poetic, and elevated language possible. It comes across like dream logic and seems impossible to take literally. Revelation 20, for instance, opens with, "And I saw an angel coming down out of heaven, having the key to the Abyss and holding in his hand a great chain. He seized the dragon, that ancient serpent, who is the devil, or Satan, and bound him for a thousand years." So, this means an actual angel carrying a literal key to a measurable abyss and wielding a physical chain to shackle a dragon and throw it in a celestial prison for 1,000 solar revolutions?

In other words, practically everything in Revelation is up for interpretation. On the surface, none of it makes much sense, including the much-anticipated rapture, God's seven seals, trumpets, and bowls of wrath, the beast rising from the ocean, the Whore of Babylon, and the nature of the final resting of the redeemed vs. the unredeemed.

