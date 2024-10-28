Big Reasons One Direction Broke Up

Ready? Let's see how many of these boy band names from the '80s, '90s, and '00s you recognize: New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, 98 Degrees, Take That, 112, LFO, and, uh ... Hanson. Next question: How many of these groups are still around? Answer: None. Except Hanson. Yes, the mmm-boppers are still touring as of 2024. Surprise, surprise.

The point is: Boy bands almost invariably disintegrate as the boys become men, lose interest in the project, get into conflicts, gain enough notoriety to go solo, etc. Marky Mark from New Kids on the Block went into acting, while Justin Timberlake broke away from NSYNC to launch a monstrously successful solo career. These people are rare exceptions, same as Harry Styles of One Direction selling almost 9 million solo records over a mere three albums across five years. Sometimes former boy band members get lucky, have talent unto themselves, or — as fame's brief flicker would have it — vanish into obscurity.

While we mentioned some generic reasons that boy bands tend to break up (or any band, really), each split has its own specific causes. One Direction erupted into stardom in 2010 and were over by 2016. Their breakup boiled down to the pressure cooker of their sudden celebrity rise, as member Zayn Malik told the "Call Her Daddy podcast" in 2023. Their success was too much, too fast, and most of the band members wanted to go their own way.

