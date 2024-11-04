The Big Reason Why The Original Star Trek Series Was Canceled

It's hard to even begin to imagine our cultural landscape without "Star Trek." First airing in 1966, its evolved all the way to the present with 12 TV series, 13 movies, countless iconic characters and moments, and more cons and cosplay than you can shake a raktajino (Klingon coffee) at, the "Star Trek" franchise holds a near and dear place in the hearts of many. Possibly most impressive of all, "Star Trek" created a vision of humanity's future that inspired countless real-life astronauts, physicists, engineers — you name it — to boldly go where no one had gone before.

With such an untouchable pedigree, it might seem shocking to think that "Star Trek" almost didn't make the cut back when series creator Gene Roddenberry went around pitching it in the mid-1960s. As the official "Star Trek" website explains, it's only thanks to comedy legend Lucille Ball of Desilu Productions that "Star Trek" got anywhere. NBC's board members didn't really get the show no matter its succinct "Wagon Train to the Stars" tagline, in addition to it being expensive and the sets hard to make. NBC canned the now well-known original pilot, "The Cage," which resulted in a new pilot featuring a remolded and now-familiar Kirk, Spock, Bones frontperson line-up.

But even so, the original "Star Trek" series only made it to three seasons, and then with difficulty. Ultimately, the show's ratings just weren't high enough to justify its cost. It was only thanks to syndication that it grew into such a beloved franchise.

