How Actors Make Themselves Cry For Movies

No doubt some of us have tried to do as the professionals do and make ourselves cry on cue. Yawning on cue is a pretty common talent, and a contagious act, to boot. Burping on cue? Doable for the more indigestive of us. Farting? We can leave that to legendary 12th-century jester to King Henry II, Roland the Farter. But crying? It usually requires some deep, real emotion that wells up in the chest and can't be faked.

Take actor Bryce Dallas Howard, who demonstrated her excellent crying on command powers on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" back in the day in 2015. Note the eyebrows pursing further and further, the lips pulling further and further back, the gradual flow of feeling into her face, the reddening around the eyes, and hint, hint: the lack of blinking plus the drinking of water before giving it a go. There are some general tips in there that any actor or non-actor could use to cry, but clearly someone like Howard has a real knack for it.

On the more conceptual side of things, we've got teacher Charlie Sandlan at the Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York City. Sandlan teaches the tried-and-true Meisner technique of acting and approaches crying from a very psychological, inward-looking perspective. He told USA Today, "The more open you can be, the more empathetic you can be to another person's pain," the better you'll be at crying on cue. This advice is pretty vague, but there are other, specific, executable, repeatable techniques that actors can use to cry on command in movies.

