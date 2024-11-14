5 Strange Wild West Stories That Sound Fake But Are Actually Real

The U.S. West between 1865 and 1900, the period typically considered the era of the Wild West, was full of tall tales, legends, and outright lies. And many of the false facts about the era you thought were true were created by the very characters involved. William "Buffalo Bill" Cody was a prime example of this. He had a knack for publicity and self-promotion and helped craft not only his own legend but the overarching mythology of the Wild West.

Even so, not all the strange stories from this time period are fake. Buffalo Bill did indeed scalp a Cheyenne warrior in an act of revenge for the killing of General George Armstrong Custer, who died at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana. James "Wild Bill" Hickok, known as a gunslinger and lawman, accidentally shot and killed a deputy. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley bested then married a fellow marksman. The trained horse Buffalo Bill gave to Lakota leader Sitting Bull performed while its owner died in a hail of bullets, and there were once camels that roamed the deserts of the Southwest. The Wild West, it seems, did indeed include some wild but true tales.