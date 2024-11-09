What NSYNC's Band Members Are Doing Now

When the teen-pop sensation NSYNC disbanded in 2002, it brought an end to the incredible commercial success for one of the leading boy bands of the era. The group was made up of former "Mickey Mouse Club" stars Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez and fellow Orlando-based singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. NSYNC exploded onto the charts in 1998 and continued to dominate pop into the early 21st century, with four big-selling studio albums and enormous concert tours that were among some of the most lucrative of the era.

The real reason for the band's breakup has been a point of contention among the members. It was initially intended to be temporary, with Timberlake keen to take his music in another direction as a solo artist. But bar a couple of reunions in the two decades since, NSYNC remained on the backburner. In 2023, the band began to finally release new music: The single "Better Place," which featured on the soundtrack of the animated film "Trolls Band Together." Some even say that more music and live shows are imminent. Today, the members of NSYNC have branched out into everything from film, podcasting, and new music endeavors.