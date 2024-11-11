The Interview Blunders That Nearly Ruined Megan Fox's Career

The original "Transformers" movie was a huge commercial success. According to Box Office Mojo, it brought in more than $300 million and laid the groundwork for the franchise to continue releasing profitable movies to the present day. Much of the vision for the film, which is based on characters from the Hasbro toy universe, came from director Michael Bay. Up to that point, the action movie veteran was behind some of the 1990s' biggest blockbuster like "Bad Boys," "Armageddon" — which is considered a sci-fi classic despite making dubious scientific claims — and "Pearl Harbor."

Bay is considered a steady hand within the movie industry, with the expertise to create large-scale films that chime with audiences. Working with such big budgets, however, is a pressurized environment, and Bay is known to be an uncompromising director. "I yell a lot," he has said, per Tribute.ca. "I'm very vocal and demanding, but that's because I'm making massive, noisy movies and I need to keep control."

In 2009, Fox gave an interview to Wonderland magazine and spoke in shockingly unflattering terms about Bay. "He's like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation," she said. "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he's not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he's so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it's endearing to watch him." Executive producer Steven Spielberg, who is Jewish, reportedly took issue with the comments, particularly the Hitler reference. In an interview with GQ, Bay said he had Fox removed from the franchise for the third movie.

