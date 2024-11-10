The Biggest Theories For What Happened To The Holy Grail

In the unfinished romance "Perceval, the Story of the Grail," the titular knight encounters a gold and bejeweled cup that sustains a holy man for 12 years because it provides him with the consecrated host. In the writings of Robert de Boron, Jesus' cup from the Last Supper is used by Joseph of Arimathea to collect Christ's blood from the cross and is later carried to Avalon. Sir Thomas Malory's "Le Morte d'Arthur" has the Sangreal appear before King Arthur and his knights, later becoming the object of a quest that confirms the nobility and divine grace afforded to Galahad — but also breaks the Arthurian fellowship.

These stories, and others, have all become a part of the legend of the Holy Grail. Various medieval texts built on one another to create that tale, but the fact that the earliest story comes from the Middle Ages should guide any theorizing about the artifact itself. The Bible assigns no significance to the cup Jesus used at the Last Supper, and the closest antecedent to the Holy Grail appears to be a tradition of magical cauldrons and other objects in Celtic and Greco-Roman mythologies. Nevertheless, the Holy Grail took on a profound Christian meaning, elevated the Arthurian romances, and inspired real-life claims of its final residence.

How a mythical object created by medieval authors can have a residence doesn't deter those who seek it. The pull of the Holy Grail has made it very real to many people, who have spun numerous theories as to what happened to it and where it is. Here are a few of them.

