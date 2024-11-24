Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Steven Seagal

Any exploration of Steven Seagal's life would be incomplete without acknowledging the numerous and credible accusations of dishonesty that follow him everywhere. They've even come up under oath. In 2003, a Brooklyn court heard from defense attorney George Santangelo, who was defending Anthony Ciccone and Primo Cassarino from accusations of extorting Seagal for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Seagal's case had attracted FBI attention and elements of the defense hinged on Seagal's reputation as a notorious liar, which several sources vociferously supported. Though Ciccone and Cassarino were convicted, Canadian filmmaker and witness Damian Lee told the New York Post that Seagal is generally "delusional" and that most "can't tell what is fact or fiction."

Allegations of Seagal flipping the truth like his aikido partner even extend to his family. According to People, Seagal's mom, Pat, stated that most of the actor's stories about his youth are exaggerated at best. He claimed to have spent most of his youth as a street tough in Brooklyn, but she seems to remember a frail, asthmatic kid who moved from Michigan to California when he was five. Seagal also claimed to study under Morihei Ueshiba, the founder of aikido. His timeline doesn't add up, prompting black belt Terry Dobson to claim, "That story is bull" and that he'd never heard of Seagal.