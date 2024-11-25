The Transformation Of Johnny Galecki Explained
Actor Johnny Galecki has been a fixture on television screens since the 1990s, starring in not one but two of the most popular sitcoms of all time: "Roseanne," comedian Roseanne Barr's groundbreaking comedy about a working-class Illinois family, and mega-hit comedy "The Big Bang Theory," which brought viewers deep inside the heart of nerd culture while becoming one of the most popular shows in television history. Thanks to the massive success of the latter show, Galecki was also among the highest-paid actors in the medium, with he and co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons commanding astronomical salaries as the series' popularity grew; in fact, when "The Big Bang Theory" ended its 12-season run, Galecki boasted a fortune estimated at $100 million.
Meanwhile, viewers have watched Galecki's progress throughout the decades, from cutie-pie kid to awkward teen to grown-up geek god, with his Hollywood journey documented on camera every step of the way. It's been one incredible ride, and it's not even close to being over. To find out more about how a talented kid evolved into a heavyweight sitcom superstar, read on to have the transformation of Johnny Galecki explained.
Johnny Galecki dropped out of school in the 8th grade to become an actor
Johnny Galecki was born overseas, in Belgium, while his father served in the U.S. Air Force. Eventually, his family returned stateside to settle in Oak Park, a suburb of Chicago. At a fairly young age, Galecki became captivated with the idea of becoming an actor, although even he's not sure how that seed became planted within him. "I started talking about it when I was three, and I have no idea how the word 'actor was even in my vocabulary," Galecki recalled in an interview with Variety. "No one in my immediate family was an actor, or even in theater or television or anything. We barely had money to go to the movies, let alone buy a theater seat, so it wasn't part of my family's lifestyle ..."
Beyond his childhood dreams of acting, Galecki's childhood was mostly typical, which included attending school. Academics, however, were never his strong suit; on the first day of 8th grade, Galecki had an epiphany and decided to quit. He never went back. "I went to high school one day. It was a half-day. Just really didn't think it was for me," he recalled for Time Out Chicago.
By then, of course, he'd already established himself as a child actor in Chicago's vibrant theatre scene. After making his debut in a production of "Fiddler on the Roof." He was just 11 when he was nominated for a prestigious Joseph Jefferson citation.
Johnny Galecki broke into Hollywood after working in Chicago theater
Johnny Galecki's childhood success in theater opened some big doors for auditions, allowing him to land some film and television roles. The biggest of these was arguably playing Rusty Griswold in the now-classic "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," when he was just 13. As the third actor to play the character in the hit film franchise, Galecki admitted it was the most difficult role he'd had to that date. "That was a real challenge because the Rusty role was kind of iconic at that point and did have some heavy lifting comedically, and my timing wasn't on-point," Galecki told Variety.
Galecki's onscreen dad, "Saturday Night Live" alum Chevy Chase, gave the youngster a crash course in comedy that would serve him well throughout his career. "Chevy would help me out, especially with the timing, and tell me some ad-libs to say. He was very patient and giving of his time," Galecki said, recalling that Chase also brought him along to visit the sets of other movies that were filming on the same lot, including "Ghostbusters 2," and "Harlem Nights." "Here I am at 13 being introduced to Redd Foxx and Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray and Richard Pryor and all these incredible, incredible comedic icons," Galecki marveled. "He didn't have to do that, and it's still very touching to me."
Moving to LA as a teenager was a game-changer for Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki's life took a huge turn when his family relocated from Oak Park to Los Angeles, moving to Long Beach, California. Being in the heart of Hollywood, Galecki's acting career rocketed to the next level. However, California was not a great fit with the rest of the Galeckis, and their time on the West Coast was brief.
As he told Time Out Chicago, his family wound up missing Chicago so much that they moved back about nine months later, while teenage Galecki remained. "I stuck around. I had gotten a job. It was supposed to be for three weeks ..." he said. As Galecki explained, he was 14, and had been cast as a series regular in a TV series called "American Dreamer."
He'd fulfilled his dream of becoming a TV star, although the creature comforts were perhaps more modest than viewers realized. "I lived in a furnished studio apartment in Burbank," he recalled. When the show was canceled after 18 episodes, rather than rejoin his family in Chicago, he decided to remain so he could continue to pursue his Hollywood acting career. That decision proved to be a good one, and he continued to land jobs and rack up screen credits. One of those would prove to change his life in ways he couldn't even begin to imagine at the time, when he was cast in a made-for-TV movie starring stand-up comic Roseanne Barr.
A small guest spot on Roseanne changed everything
Teenage Johnny Galecki was already an in-demand actor when he landed a small part in TV movie "Backfield in Motion." During filming, he made a big impression on the movie's star, Roseanne Barr. At the time, Barr was making waves on TV with her trailblazing sitcom "Roseanne," and suggested Galecki for what was intended to be a one-time guest-starring role. "She took a liking to me and had me on her show," he told Time Out Chicago.
At that time, he was a series regular on "Billy," a spinoff of hit sitcom "Head of the Class." When that show was canceled, Galecki continued to be invited back onto "Roseanne," again and again, eventually becoming a series regular as what was originally intended to be a single episode turned into a five-year adventure. Despite some TV storylines that came out of nowhere, "Roseanne" connected with viewers and ran from 1988 until 1997. "That experience, from 16 to 21, I really consider my college in many ways," he told Variety. "To work with Roseanne, who's from the stand-up world, and John [Goodman], who's a terribly disciplined film actor, I had the best professors in the business."
Spending such formative years on "Roseanne," it shouldn't be surprising that when the show finally came to an end, it left him feeling very uncertain about his future. "When we finished on 'Roseanne,' I was very rudderless afterwards," he admitted in an interview with Us Weekly.
Johnny Galecki forged a bond with Roseanne co-star Sara Gilbert that has endured over the decades
On "Roseanne," Johnny Galecki played David Healy, teenage love interest of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert). As their teen hormones raged, the actors inevitably wound up crushing on each other, until an ill-fated attempt at making out led Gilbert to discover she was gay. She told Galecki, but kept her sexuality a secret from everyone else. "Like no one knew at the show for years, and Johnny held the secret the whole time," Gilbert said during an episode of "The Talk" (via the Los Angeles Times), on which she was a co-host and series creator.
While their teenage attempt at romance didn't work out, Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert have remained close friends over the years. They've enjoyed working together whenever possible, with the two reuniting on "The Big Bang Theory" and again on Gilbert's sitcom, "Living Biblically."
As the co-stars revealed when Galecki appeared on "The Talk," during their years together on "Roseanne" they had secret nicknames for each other. According to Galecki (as reported by Broadway World), Gilbert called him "Charlie," which was spawned when she accompanied him to his first movie premiere, when a photographer yelled out his name and was misheard as Charlie by other paparazzi. Meanwhile, Galecki called her "Scuffy." "Sara would wear this [sic] massive paratrooper boots ... all the crew knew that Sara was coming from around the corner because you just heard 'scuff scuff scuff.'"
He made movies after Roseanne ended its run
Johnny Galecki may have lacked a clear direction after "Roseanne" ended its run, but by no means was he idle. In fact, the period after the sitcom ended proved to be a fruitful and busy time in his acting career, which included numerous TV shows and an eclectic array of films. Among them were Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean feature "Bean," "Suicide Kings," "Playing Mona Lisa," "Bounce," "The Opposite of Sex," and thriller "Vanilla Sky," where he appeared alongside movie star Tom Cruise.
He was also a part of teen-slasher classic "I Know What You Did Last Summer," landing the role thanks to his friendship with one of the film's stars, Jennifer Love Hewitt. As Galecki told The AV Club, he and Hewitt had lived in the same apartment building when they were kids.
"I think she suggested me for that role," Galecki recalled. "It was a pretty cut-and-dried gig. I remember doing a body cast for a scene where they open a trunk, and my dead body is in it, and there's a crab crawling out of my mouth. I got a call that production was shut down, because Jennifer was so upset by seeing this image of me with a crab crawling out of my mouth. [Laughs.] They were asking if I would call her and reassure her that I was very much alive."
Johnny Galecki starred in a Broadway play
Considering that Johnny Galecki cut his teeth in Chicago theater, it shouldn't be at all surprising that he would eventually return to the stage. In 2006, he joined the cast of an off-Broadway production of playwright Douglas Carter Bean' play "The Little Dog Laughed." The play proved to be a hit and subsequently shifted to Broadway, with Galecki making his debut on the Great White Way in the role of a male escort.
The play — which also starred Ari Graynor, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Tom Everett Scott — was nominated for two Tony Awards, although neither nomination went to Galecki. He was, however, recognized for his performance when he won a 2007 Theatre World Award.
As fate would have it, Galecki was in the midst of bringing the show to Broadway when he received a call from Chuck Lorre, a former "Roseanne" writer who'd gone on to huge sitcom success with "Two and a Half Men," starring controversy magnet Charlie Sheen. "I was working at a theater in New York and Chuck Lorre called and said, 'Me and Bill Prady are talking about something; we don't have anything written yet but we will in a couple weeks. Can we fax you a couple of pages?' That was it," Galecki told The Hollywood Reporter. The pages he was sent would change his life and consume his next decade.
He experienced mega-success on television with The Big Bang Theory
The pages sent to Johnny Galecki outlined a sitcom titled "The Big Bang Theory," focusing on a pair of brilliant nerds. Chuck Lorre initially had Galecki in mind for the role of socially awkward Sheldon Cooper, but Galecki instead gravitated toward the other lead character, Sheldon's roommate, Leonard Hofstadter.
"It was a very selfish request on my part," Galecki told Variety, explaining why Leonard appealed to him more than Sheldon. "I hadn't been able to traverse those stories of the heart. I've often been cast as the best friend or the gay assistant of whatever character got to explore those relationships. I said I'd rather play this guy, who seems to have a future of romantic triumphs and difficulties."
While "The Big Bang Theory" became one of TV's biggest shows, running for 12 seasons until ending in 2012, it nearly died on the vine because the pilot was terrible. "The first attempt at a pilot for 'The Big Bang Theory' was an utter failure," Lorre told Deadline, revealing CBS decided not to pick up the show, but invited him to try again. He wrote a new script, recast Kaley Cuoco as the female lead, and shot a whole new pilot that led to a series pickup order.
Johnny Galecki lost his California ranch to a devastating wildfire
As one of TV's highest-paid actors, earning a reported $1 million per episode, Johnny Galecki used a few of his "Big Bang Theory" millions to purchase an expansive California vineyard and ranch. Sadly, it was among the homes that were destroyed in a 2017 wildfire; the only saving grace was that the home wasn't Galecki's primary residence, and he wasn't there at the time of the blaze.
Still, it was a huge loss for the actor. "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire," Galecki said in a statement to CNN. "The threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile."
The following year, Galecki put the property on the market, or at least what was still left of the place. While a 4,000-square-foot workshop, an unfilled swimming pool, and the seven-acre vineyard remained intact, the 3,588-square-foot main house had burned to the ground. Galecki was asking $850,000 — far less than the $1.2 million he had reportedly paid when he'd purchased it just a few years earlier.
He returned for the Roseanne reboot and its spinoff, The Conners, but only occasionally
When "Roseanne" returned in 2018, the sitcom revival proved to be a monster hit. However, ABC canceled the show after star Roseanne Barr posted wildly racist online comments that left her a showbiz pariah. The show was again successfully rebooted as "The Conners," with Barr's character killed off via opioid overdose.
The premise involved Darlene Conner — played by Sara Gilbert, who had become one of the series' producers — returning to live in the Conner home after losing her job, now a single mother of two teenagers following her divorce from Johnny Galecki's character. Because he was still starring in "The Big Bang Theory" at the time, returning as David was logistically complicated. He did, however, finally manage it, ultimately appearing in one episode of "Roseanne" and a few more episodes of "The Conners."
When "Big Bang" ended in 2019, Galecki was theoretically freed up to become a regular presence on "The Conners." However, he did not, and explained why in an interview with TVLine. "I certainly hope to visit as much as possible," he said, but added, "I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again." As of October 2024, Galecki's most recent appearance on "The Conners" took place in 2019.
Johnny Galecki quietly got married, had a kid, and moved to Nashville
Johnny Galecki has tended to keep his private life to himself — something that was certainly challenging when he dated "Big Bang Theory" co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years during the show's run (from 2006 until 2008) until ultimately splitting up. Galecki was characteristically low-key in his relationships after that, which was the case when he and then-girlfriend Alaina Meyer had a child together, son Orbison. Galecki and Meyer split up in 2020.
It wasn't until 2024 that Galecki revealed that he'd secretly gotten married, and he and his wife Morgan Galecki had already welcomed a child together, daughter Oona Evalina. Galecki and his wife dropped the big announcement of their marriage and parenthood in a feature for Architectural Digest, which focused on their Nashville home. During that interview, Galecki also revealed that Nashville was a much better fit for him than Los Angeles, admitting that he never really felt like he belonged in the City of Angeles. "And I did try," Galecki told the magazine. "I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."