The Transformation Of Johnny Galecki Explained

Johnny Galecki was born overseas, in Belgium, while his father served in the U.S. Air Force. Eventually, his family returned stateside to settle in Oak Park, a suburb of Chicago. At a fairly young age, Galecki became captivated with the idea of becoming an actor, although even he's not sure how that seed became planted within him. "I started talking about it when I was three, and I have no idea how the word 'actor was even in my vocabulary," Galecki recalled in an interview with Variety. "No one in my immediate family was an actor, or even in theater or television or anything. We barely had money to go to the movies, let alone buy a theater seat, so it wasn't part of my family's lifestyle ..."

Beyond his childhood dreams of acting, Galecki's childhood was mostly typical, which included attending school. Academics, however, were never his strong suit; on the first day of 8th grade, Galecki had an epiphany and decided to quit. He never went back. "I went to high school one day. It was a half-day. Just really didn't think it was for me," he recalled for Time Out Chicago.

By then, of course, he'd already established himself as a child actor in Chicago's vibrant theatre scene. After making his debut in a production of "Fiddler on the Roof." He was just 11 when he was nominated for a prestigious Joseph Jefferson citation.