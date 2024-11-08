The Hit Michael Jackson Song Quincy Jones Claimed Was Stolen

Michael Jackson is unquestionably one of the biggest — if not the biggest — global pop superstars in history. Some estimate that he sold 1 billion records in total, although The New Yorker says a more realistic assessment places his sales at around 400 million at the time of his death in 2009. Given the shift to downloads, streams, etc., that number safely rose to 550 million even by 2013. And out of all his monster hits — "Smooth Criminal," "Bad," "Beat It," "Thriller," etc. — it's "Billie Jean" that has the most streams on Spotify at the time of writing, hovering around 1.9 billion.

"Billie Jean" was a big part of the success of 1982's "Thriller," an album sandwiched between 1979's "Off the Wall" and 1987's "Bad." It's still the highest-selling record of all time, and "Billie Jean" came equipped with a memorable video, dance, and of course, one of the most hummable, instantly recognizable basslines of all time.

"Off the Wall," "Bad," and "Thriller" were all produced by the legendary and late Quincy Jones, who is responsible for much of the quality, sound, and direction of these albums. But even though Jones called Jackson "one of the most talented kids in the history of show business" in a 2012 interview with The New York Times, he also called Jackson "as Machiavellian as they come" in a 2018 interview with Vulture. Jackson, he said, had ripped off the bassline in "Billie Jean." Jones later apologized for this statement on X that year, but his jab left many people wondering: Was he telling the truth?

