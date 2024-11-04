Legendary Producer Quincy Jones Dead At 91

One of the most well-respected musicians and music producers of all time, Quincy Jones, died on November 3, 2024 (via AP News). He was 91. Jones died at his Bel Air home, but no cause was reported by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, who gave the following statement on behalf of Jones' family: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

In his final Instagram post, on November 2, he wished his daughter a happy birthday. After the news of his death, one commenter wrote, "What an amazing life you lived! You touched so many lives in so many ways. Rest in peace Quincy."

Born in Chicago in 1933, according to the Academy of Achievement, Jones eventually wound up in Seattle, where he met Ray Charles. The two became fast friends, and Jones began learning music from his mentor. By the time he was a teenager, he was proficient enough with his instrument that he could make a bit of money performing jazz.

He would spend the next several years on the road, before eventually transitioning from the performing side of things to the composing side. He spent a few years composing film and television music before transitioning to producing, which is where he made the biggest impact on the industry. Indeed, he actually got out of performing and into composing and producing because of poverty: "We had the best jazz band on the planet, and yet we were literally starving. That's when I discovered that there was music and there was the music business. If I were to survive, I would have to learn the difference between the two," he once said, according to Superbrass Music.

Through it all, he continued to draw from the well that was his first love: jazz. He continued to perform jazz up until 2010, when he released his final album, "Q Soul Bossa Nostra."