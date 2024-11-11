How Donald Trump Made Presidential History With New York And Florida

A very handy map on the United States Census Bureau shows us exactly which president came from which state. Leading up to Donald Trump's recent victory as the 47th president of the U.S., the preceding 46 presidents had come from only 21 states. Plus, Florida this time makes 22. And out of those 22 states, a mere two of them produced 13 presidents out of 47, or almost 28% of all presidents: Ohio and Virginia.

Overall, the vast majority of presidents have come from New England and the greater Northeastern section of the U.S. bordered by Virginia at the south and Ohio at the west. Other scattered states have produced one president, maybe two, like Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, etc. This means that when Donald Trump won his first presidency in 2016 and came from New York, he fell squarely in the historical trend of presidents coming from the oldest part of the United States. And no, no president has come from Florida before.

In a way, it shouldn't be surprising that so many presidents have come from New England and its surrounding states. That area was the birthplace of the country and its revolution and is the seat of government in Washington, D.C. Certain cities like Quincy, Massachusetts even produced two presidents: John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Also, the further west you go, the newer the state and the less time they've had to produce a president.

