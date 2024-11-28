The California City That Made It Illegal For Women To Wear Heels

High heels, right? Great on the eyes and murder on the feet. What could possibly go wrong with the feet, ankles, knees, hips, spine, etc., if an adult human thrusts all of the body's weight straight down onto the balls and toes of the feet when stalking around like an untrained ballerina? Plenty, as Hartford Healthcare says, including tears and fractures, pain, and messed up posture. Then again, there's the siren call of that new pair of stilettos in the store promising to make you look nice and also taller.

But are heels such a menace to health and society that a city would outlaw them? To answer, let's head south of Monterey, California right along the coast to the little village of Carmel-by-the-Sea. With a population of 3,200 or so, Carmel has set out to valiantly rescue its own citizens from lethal footwear. And if the town sounds familiar, yes, it's where actor and director Clint Eastwood served a single term as mayor from 1986 to 1988. Time Magazine says that his achievements included opening an ice cream parlor in town, which he promised to do when running for office. What's the point? Nothing, except that of course the place that banned heels also didn't have ice cream until Dirty Harry rolled into town.

As for the high heel law, it's way more specific than you'd ever think. As the Carmel-by-the-Sea Municipal Code says, heels taller than 2 inches and with less than 1-square-inch flat on the ground are a big no-no.