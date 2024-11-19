The Strange Request Harry Houdini Made Before He Died

On October 31, 1936, Beatrice "Bess" Houdini, the widow of the famed magician Harry Houdini, sat in a high-backed chair on the roof of the Knickerbocker Hotel in Los Angeles seated near a table. She was not alone. At the table sat a judge, two journalists, a couple of magicians, and two spiritualists. There were also nearly 300 invited guests sitting in bleachers looking on. There was an array of items before her and the small group, including a pistol loaded with blanks, handcuffs, and a tambourine. They were attempting to contact Houdini from beyond the grave and hoped he'd use these various items to prove his spirit had come. Across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, there were 20 other seances being held that night also attempting the same thing as the one in LA.

"This last personal attempt to contact the spirit of Houdini has aroused interest throughout the world and to that extent will the findings here tonight be publicly recorded," Edward Saint, the event's moderator, told the crowd (via the Internet Archive). Before Harry Houdini, died at age 52, of peritonitis brought on by a burst appendix exactly 10 years earlier, he and Bess had made a sacred pact. If he died before she did, he wanted her to attempt to contact his spirit every year on his death date. If Bess had not received Houdini's coded message after a decade, she was to quit trying. This was her final attempt.