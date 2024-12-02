The Origins Of The Unholy Trinity Explained

The doctrine of the Trinity is easily one of the more recognizable, unique facets of Christianity. Distilled into the phrase, "One God in three persons," it was codified in Catholicism's Nicene Creed, which begins, "I believe in one God, the Father almighty," segues to, "one Lord Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God," and ends on, "the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life, who proceeds from the Father [and the Son]." The Triune Godhead doctrine is so self-evident to modern Christians that many don't give it a second thought.

But for something so fundamental and crucial to Christianity, it took hundreds of years to come together. After the Roman emperor Constantine converted to Christianity in 312 C.E., he called early church fathers to the First Council of Nicaea in 325 C.E. to solidify the tenets of religion's doctrine. Constantine's council failed on many points, and it took until Emperor Theodosius I in 381 C.E. to call the First Council of Constantinople to finalize the Nicene Creed and Trinity doctrine.

Even earlier than this, other church fathers like Irenaeus of Lyon (120/140 to 200/203 C.E.) in his text "Against Heresies" laid the groundwork for what would be commonly called "the unholy trinity." Derived almost exclusively from the Bible's apocalyptic final book, Revelation, the idea isn't official church doctrine. Focused on Satan, Antichrist, and False Prophet characters from Revelation 12 and 13, it took all the way to the 20th century to gain traction in the minds of the public.

