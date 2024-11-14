Strict Rules Women Had To Follow During World War II

For many of the countries and peoples involved, World War II was an existential struggle, uprooting populations (or worse), shattering cities and landscapes, and threatening even worse outcomes depending on which belligerents prevailed. It was a world war in the sheer number of countries participating, willingly or unwillingly, but also in the enormous masses of human beings who took part, as armies moved across and between continents and entire economies were adapted to serve the needs of nations at war.

Women were central participants in the war. Some fighting forces enrolled women as combatants, while many more used them in support roles. Women who remained at home filled roles as laborers that had been left empty as men left for the front. And of course, women had to endure the indignities of defeat and occupation if their countries fell. For many women, the centrality of the war in daily life came with rules they had to follow for their own safety, the safety of those they loved, and to help ensure their side was left standing when the smoke cleared.