The Controversial Detail About The 2024 Election That Actually Makes Perfect Sense

As is so often the case in the digital age, initial reporting can spread far before all the facts are in. Donald Trump and the Republican party would likely have crowed about achieving a landslide win and a "mandate" no matter what, but as vote counting wraps up in California and other western states, it's become clear that Trump's popular vote win was the tightest since the 2000 election. By statistician Nate Silver's math (via X), the vote breaks down to 49.8% for Trump versus 48.4% for Kamala Harris, hardly an overwhelming lead. While Democrats lost control of the Senate, they won most of the swing state seats, and they made crucial gains in states from Wisconsin to North Carolina.

But there is no sugarcoating it — Trump decisively won the electoral vote. And the Democratic party has just begun the painful process of figuring out how a convicted felon who once left office in disgrace after trying to subvert an election managed to win back enough voters to retake the White House. Some conspiracy theorists on the online left have advanced subversion claims of their own, alleging that around 20 million votes were invalidated by Trump supporter Elon Musk (per The Telegraph). The claims, which sprung up before California's count was complete, are groundless.

But a drop in voting from prior elections among a key group does give part of the answer to Trump's win. Compared to 2020, Democratic turnout in 2024 was significantly diminished. The New York Times reported that almost 2 million fewer voters from Democratic strongholds participated in the election and that the fallout occurred across all demographics.

