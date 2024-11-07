Kamala Harris' Body Language During Her Concession Speech Says It All

On November 5, 2024, Americans voted President Donald Trump into the White House for a second time. At the time of writing, Trump has garnered 294 electoral votes to Kamala Harris' 223, putting him over the 270 vote threshold to win and making him the 47th president of the United States. President-elect Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2025 on the usual date in the usual way.

While jubilation reigns in the Trump camp and among his supporters, the opposite is very much true for those who supported Vice President Kamala Harris. She gave her concession speech on Wednesday, November 6, wearing a dark plum suit and delivering a speech that at once resembled the sentiments of her supporters and offered them encouragement. "My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve. ... The light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting," she said in her nearly 13-minute-long speech.

Those words came across as resigned, but hopeful. It was also clear to the lay viewer that Harris looked a bit sad. On that note, body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown spoke exclusively to Grunge and said that Harris' body language matched her words — she exuded a combination of "sadness" and "hopefulness."

