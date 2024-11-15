The Tragedy Of Miles Teller Explained

If you've kept up with what Hollywood has looked like across different years, then there's a decent chance you're familiar with actor Miles Teller. After all, he's got a handful of critically acclaimed indie performances under his belt — 2014's "Whiplash," for example — and he's no stranger to big-budget movies, either. Look no further than 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" for that one. Though that's not to say that he hasn't had his share of critical flops: The 2015 "Fantastic Four" reboot and the "Divergent" films, most notably, were widely regarded as terrible films despite also being blockbuster movies.

Despite his presence on the film scene, Teller's roots are considerably more humble. He was born on February 20, 1987, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and raised alongside his sisters, spending much of his childhood in central Florida. His youth is one that's probably pretty recognizable to anyone who grew up in a middle-class family — playing on local sports teams, participating in high school extracurriculars, attending homecoming dances, and the like. In interviews, Teller has leaned into his everyman roots, saying, "I was raised middle-class in a small town. I have all my same friends from high school ... So I want to feel people think I'm a man of the people. Because I feel that way" (via The Guardian).

Perhaps fittingly, by his own admission, he doesn't view himself as a tortured artist or anything like that, though that's not to say he hasn't experienced his own share of hardships and tragedies over the years.