Details From The First Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Hearing That Don't Make Sense

As reported in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, multiple witnesses at the Butler rally saw Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof before he fired at Donald Trump. They tried to warn Secret Service agents, but officials didn't respond, possibly because the would-be assassin was out of their line of sight. Local law enforcement also flagged Crooks as a possible threat and reportedly contacted the Secret Service with this information. Why agents didn't respond to these alerts was one of the many questions that lingered in the wake of the plot, and some light has been shed on the answer.

Advertisement

As reported by CNN, testimony at the September hearing revealed that local police officers sent multiple reports about Crooks on the roof through channels that should have made it to the Secret Service agents on Trump's detail — but didn't. The outlet said such intel went through various radios that all funneled through two communication posts. As reported by KTVZ, testimony from locals authorities painted a picture of a "convoluted" communication network that separated groups of officers from the Secret Service's channel.

This echoed the agency's own report released on September 20, 2024, which suggested some police officers were not aware of how to properly use the intricate network. "The failure of personnel to broadcast via radio the description of the assailant, or vital information received from local law enforcement regarding a suspicious individual on the roof of the AGR complex, to all federal personnel at the Butler site inhibited the collective awareness of all Secret Service personnel," it read. It's unclear why such a complicated network was used, and why officers were not properly trained on how to contact Secret Service officials — an egregious oversight for a rally for a former president.

Advertisement