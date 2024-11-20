The History Of The 4B Movement Explained

Following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential election victory, those in the West may have caught wind of South Korea's 4B movement. Gathering steam since the mid-2010s but having roots going back decades, the campaign took off in response to a series of crimes against women: The murder of a woman in a public restroom in Gangnam, Seoul, an outbreak of hidden camera "molka" crimes committed against women, a surge of deepfake porn that The Guardian says has made the country "the world's digital sex crime capital," and more. The "B" in "4B" is a homophone for "bi (비 / 非)," meaning "no," similar to the English prefixes "un," "non," or "anti." The 4 "B's" are bihon (no marriage), bichulsan (no childbirth), biyeonae (no romance), bisekseu (no sex).

Advertisement

The precise origins of the 4B movement can't be pinned down to one person on one day, no matter how certain individuals have come to represent it, like activists Baeck Ha-na and Jung Se-young. Rather, it is the culmination of a growing sentiment of resentment amongst Korean women arising from fundamental aspects of Korean culture and society, especially its ultra-traditional stance on gender roles. Add to this the growing involvement of women in the workplace since the 1980s, the concurrent decline in birth rates, the current birth rate crisis, governmental pressure on women to have children, and you've got a recipe for a full-on movement. And now, that movement has started to catch on elsewhere, including in the United States.

Advertisement