10 Famous Shipwrecks That Are Still Missing To This Day

For U.S. schoolchildren, the three ships that carried Christopher Columbus and his crew to the Americas are almost a litany: the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria. Yet, familiar as those names may be, we don't actually know much about what happened to them. The Niña and the Pinta eventually returned to Europe, but the Santa Maria — once the flagship of the three — was wrecked on a reef near Haiti on December 24, 1492. The timbers were reportedly salvaged to construct a nearby settlement, but upon Columbus' return to the area in 1493, it had burned down and any crew members left behind had either died or left.

Advertisement

Nothing of the Santa Maria-derived settlement has definitively been found, nor have searches along the reef uncovered the remains of a 15th-century ship that would fit the bill. Marine archaeologist Barry Clifford did claim to have uncovered the wreck, but a UNESCO team concluded in 2014 that what Clifford had found came from a much later shipwreck (via UNESCO).

Clifford and other archaeologists have set a seriously difficult task for themselves anyway, considering how both hurricanes and human activity have dramatically reshaped coasts in the Caribbean. That's not to mention the tall order of a largely wooden ship surviving centuries in warm waters crawling with shipworms, timber-chomping mollusks that could easily make short work of an already-wrecked Santa Maria. Still, there may be some trace of the ship left behind, meaning the search for a historic wreck continues.

Advertisement