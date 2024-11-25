The Everyday Food That's Illegal To Eat In Tampa, Florida After 6 P.M.

Hey Florida, why are you so weird? What with your gator wraslin', Everglades hovercraft tours, track-suited elderly communities, drunk dudes punching animatronic Chuck E. Cheese dolls, obsession with Publix grocery stores and their subs, infinite supply of hostile mosquitos, cluttered beaches where leather-skinned retirees wearing banana hammocks stroll amongst throngs of Instagram influencer hopefuls working their best poses against the backdrop of the sand and the sea, and plenty of lunatic behavior likely to get attention on social media and news outlets. Well, sometimes actual laws outstrip even the strangeness of Floridian stereotypes (that might be at least 50% true). Case in point: Hands off the cottage cheese while in the Sunshine State, at least after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Yes, it really is the case that there's a weird law in Florida about not eating cottage cheese past 6 p.m. on Sunday. But, as sites like Rubino Law attest, it's a law in Tampa and not anywhere else. So if you're hankering for your cottage cheese fix at 11:37 p.m. on Sunday and don't want the cops to catch you sneakily chowing down on Breakstone's or whatever in the darkness of your kitchen, you can always take a 90-minute drive to Orlando and dig in past 1 a.m. on Monday. So is it still illegal at that point in Orlando? Does the illegality of eating cottage cheese on Sunday flip back off come midnight on Monday? Listen, of course these laws don't make any sense and we have no idea — no one does. But like many other ridiculous laws in Florida and elsewhere, it's still on the books.

