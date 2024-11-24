The Tragic Murder Case Of Laken Riley Explained

Following his arrest, Jose Ibarra was put on trial and indicted on 10 counts: malice murder, three counts of felony murder (a killing in the course of committing another felony), kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with attempt to tape, aggravated battery, obstructing a person making an emergency call, tampering with evidence, and Peeping Tom.

During the trial, prosecutors outlined the day of the murder, in which Ibarra roamed the campus looking for women to attack. His Peeping Tom charge related to an incident where he peered through the window of another student's apartment and tried to open the door. As reported by CNN, prosecutor Sheila Ross said he lurked outside for an hour, prompting the student to contact the police (he was gone by the time they arrived).

Tragic details of the attack also emerged. Ross said Ibarra dragged Laken Riley from her jogging route and took her cell phone from her as she attempted to dial 911. His fingerprint was later found on her cell phone — fingerprint technology has evolved down the years — and his DNA was found under her fingernails. Both became key pieces of evidence against him. The court also saw security footage that showed Ibarra attempting to dispose of articles of clothing used in the attack, which were later recovered by the police and found to contain samples of Riley's hair.

