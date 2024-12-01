What Todd And Julie Chrisley's Lives In Prison Are Really Like
Todd and Julie Chrisley had the world at their feet in the late 2010s. The Atlanta, Georgia couple were the stars of USA Network's reality TV Show "Chrisley Knows Best," which traces real estate mogul Todd's trials and tribulations attempting to balance work, social, and family life. The impression the show gave was one of immense wealth built on merit and of a family that despite their riches was trying to get on together like any other.
But their squeaky-clean family image proved to be just that: a carefully polished projection of wholesomeness which covered a luxurious lifestyle perpetuated through major financial felonies. Everything fell apart for the celebrity couple in 2019 when they were indicted on federal charges including tax evasion and bank fraud to the tune of around $30 million. It was a mighty fall for the pair, whose reality TV careers were ruined as their future television projects were canceled. In 2022, the couple were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, but since then the Chrisleys' story has continued to captivate the American public.
Todd Chrisley in FPC Pensacola
Todd Chrisley's crimes and sentencing have come as a shock to his fans and family. Portrayed as mischievous and snarky but also light-hearted and loving on "Chrisley Knows Best," in many ways, Chrisley seemed to be the embodiment of the American Dream. A self-made millionaire, Chrisley shamelessly enjoyed the fruit of his toils, including his huge mansion, designer clothes, and ample Botox. It was only when his crimes came to light, however, that Chrisley's love of the finer things in life took on a more sinister dimension.
On November 21, 2022, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months on probation, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and tax fraud. At the core of his crimes was the deception of having made his family business appear far wealthier in business records than it was in reality, allowing them to exploit banks and profit from $30 million in loans.
Chrisley's downfall now sees him housed in FPC Pensacola, a Florida prison camp which has been described as the second most "cushy" prison complex in America, according to Forbes. A minimum-security prison, FPC Pensacola is a "work- and program-oriented" complex with a wide range of jobs and activities to keep prisoners busy. There are few guards to keep an eye on inmates, and unlike higher-security prisons in the United States, there is no security fencing.
Todd Chrisley's famous former inmates
It isn't exactly a novelty for 350-prisoner FPC Pensacola to have a famous face in its midst. Todd Chrisley walks in the footsteps of numerous prominent people who have found themselves held at the prison in recent decades.
Located just a stone's throw from Naval Air Station Pensacola, FPC Pensacola is exclusively male, and inmates reportedly have the option of visiting with family members in a secluded on-site park on weekends. This detail was provided to the Pensacola News Journal by Mark Whitacre, the embezzler and FBI informant whose story provided the basis for the 2009 Matt Damon movie "The Informant!"
Other famous prisoners at FPC Pensacola include former Revenna, Ohio mayor Paul H. Jones, who spent eight years at the prison from 2010 after being found guilty of mail fraud, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who was at FPC Pensacola for 11 months from 2007 after admitted to wire fraud. Insider traders Chris Collins and Billy Walters were also held at Pensacola but had their sentence pardoned and commuted respectively by President Donald Trump. Irwin Mayfield, the jazz trumpeter who was found guilty of stealing $1.3 million from New Orleans Library, was at FPC Pensacola when Chrisley first arrived.
Todd Chrisley has been removed from his prison job
There has been little in terms of direct reports of Todd Chrisley's time in prison. Instead, those curious to know how he is faring behind bars have had to rely on statements delivered by his children. The Chrisleys' daughter, Lindsie, for example, has told fans that her parents were welcomed to prison "with open arms" (via jacksonville.com), while their son Chase has complained about conditions at the prisons, noting black mold on the wall of his dad's cell.
However, in October 2024, news outlets reported a bizarre incident involving Todd Chrisley at FPC Pensacola, in which the disgraced former reality TV star was fired from his prison job. According to the Chrisley's lawyer, Jay Surgent, shortly after being incarcerated Chrisley had volunteered to be the assistant for the prison chaplain, helping to organize religious services for inmates at the facility (per The Tallahassee Democrat).
Chrisley was reportedly fired after it came to light he was in touch with enrolees of the Residential Drug Abuse Program, who have access to the outside world. Why this would disqualify Chrisley from serving the chaplaincy has not been adequately explained. After losing the job, Chrisley has reportedly requested to be moved away from FPC Pensacola. His daughter Savannah has claimed that he is receiving poor treatment at the prison and being bullied on account of his fame.
Julie Chrisley has been busy at FMC Lexington
Julie Chrisley's sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud landed her at FMC Lexington, a large complex hosting both male and female prisoners in Lexington, Kentucky. Like her husband's prison, Lexington allows for numerous programs to help prisoners reform and develop new skills, and Chrisley has reportedly been busy making full use of the opportunities afforded to her behind bars.
Something of a surprise considering Chrisley's on-screen persona as a luxury-loving businesswoman, the former reality TV star has earned a forklift truck license while in prison, just one of 40 certificates and accreditations she has amassed in just under two years. Chrisley's attorneys have claimed she has worked to "better herself as an inmate and citizen" throughout her time in prison, and that she has also worked in the commissary, food service, laundry, and has taught classes to prisoners (per TV Insider). However, despite her best efforts, Chrisley's supporters claim she has prematurely aged in prison, and raised concerns about her health.
Julie Chrisley resentenced
The Chrisleys and their supporters have long decried their sentences as unjust, and have sworn to challenge them. In 2024, it was reported that Julie Chrisley had succeeded in having her seven-year prison sentence brought back to the court of appeals in Atlanta, arguing that she had not been sufficiently involved in the crimes of which she and her husband had been convicted. Though an initial hearing concluded that her sentence had been miscalculated, her sentence was upheld on September 25, with two years more probation added. The decision raised the ire of family, with daughter Savannah claiming she was "lost for words," according to TV Insider.
Todd Chrisley's own appeal has taken much longer to put into action, and with his wife's efforts having backfired, it may seem that the couple are stuck facing their original sentences of 12 and seven years respectively. However, the Chrisley camp has become more optimistic since November 2024. Following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, their supporters have suggested that a pardon from the incumbent may be incoming for the celebrity couple. Here are other celebrities who are still in prison.