Rules The Comanche Had To Follow Throughout History

In nearly every scholarly and pop-culture treatment of the Comanche, they are described as excellent fighters. Their warfare against the Apache was designed to remove as many potential combatants from the board as possible. Effective guerrilla raids by night were designed to steal or kill livestock, start fires, and destroy food, all of which sapped Apache strength. Comanche warriors combined this approach with savage frontal assaults designed to kill as many Apache men as they could and capture women and children to feed into their burgeoning enslavement trade.

Advertisement

By 1750, with the remaining Apache having fled, the Comanche came into contact with French colonists and traders in the Louisiana territory, and from them obtained guns that were much better than the Spanish-made weapons they'd previously used. These guns — and the Comanche skill with them — allowed them to raid Spanish settlements nearly at will and resist government attempts to pacify them. After Mexico's independence in 1821, the new state was anxious to ally with the Comanche against a feared Spanish attempt at reconquest. Mexico was unable to keep up its obligations in its generous treaty with the Comanche, and so the Comanche returned to raid what is now northern Mexico, killing men, enslaving anyone else, and helping themselves to any movable wealth.

Advertisement

The Comanche's punishing attacks and the resentment they created among the remaining population are credited by some historians with the easy conquest of the Southwest in the Mexican-American War, with the invading U.S. troops finding scorched earth instead of resistance.