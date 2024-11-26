Every Type Of Ballistic Missile Explained

Missiles are pretty straightforward, right? A metal tube gets shot into the sky, goes zoom, and then goes boom. Beyond this basic fact, things get complicated. The Center for Arms Control and Non-proliferation explains that ballistic missiles differ from cruise missiles because they act like cannonballs more than anything else. They get shot high up, fuel propels them to a peak point (an apogee), and then they more or less fall to their destination. Cruise missiles, on the other hand, stay low and shoot straighter, and require thrust the entire time to reach their target.

Ballistic missiles all have the same basic construction: propulsion systems, guidance systems, control systems, a warhead, and a frame to hold it all. They also follow the same three-part course on the way to their target: the boost phase (getting into the sky), midcourse (adjusting for the strike), and the terminal phase (the final minute before it strikes).

Beyond that, missile types differ by range. Tactical ballistic missiles (TBMs) have a range of less than 186 miles, short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) have a range between 186 miles and 620 miles, medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) have a range between 620 and 1,860 miles, intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) have a range between 1,860 and 3,410 miles, and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) have a range further than 3,410 miles. There are also submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) that shoot from water to land and anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) that strike targets out at sea. For simplicity's sake, this article will focus on the five land-based missile types.

