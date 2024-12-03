Here's How The Assassin's Teapot Really Works

Good news: Today you get to learn how to kill someone with a teapot. And no, we don't mean taking it and bashing it against someone's head. We mean killing someone with the tea in the pot. But if you want to skip the explanation, you can just buy a murder vessel on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, and loads more places. Also and relatedly: Have medical examiners been keeping an eye out for odorless, colorless, poisonous liquids while conducting autopsies related to mysterious deaths between squabbling spouses?

Anyway, "assassin's teapots" — as they've been dubbed — do exactly as the name suggests. Imagine you're sitting in a Victorian drawing room engaged in overly polite conversation with Sir Paddington Whatever-Whatever and suddenly he keels over while taking a sip of his Darjeeling. Splat he goes, and some suspicious relative gets his inheritance. "But Sir Paddington was drinking the same tea as everyone else!" you say, pointing to the seemingly innocuous teapot. You even pick it up, tilt it, and pour out the liquid. How come the tea killed him and not the other frilly-dressed folks in the drawing room?

Ultimately, it's pretty simple. You know how you can cover one end of a straw to keep the liquid inside? Assassin's teapots work just the same way, as science dude Steve Mould explains on YouTube. There are holes on the outside of the pot and separate chambers inside for tea and poison. Plug one hole and out comes the tea. Plug another and out comes the poison.

