The Most Dangerous Assassins In History

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in 2024, many proclaimed it to be a definitive moment in the year's presidential campaign. But in the pages of The Atlantic, writer Derek Thompson pushed back on such predictions, writing: "The history of failed assassination attempts in the United States and abroad offers only the murkiest indication of the path forward." The men and women who tried to kill presidential candidates in the past did not sway their elections. By some interpretations of history, even successful assassinations — and there are few — have scant influence on the greater tides of history.

Nevertheless, from the murder of Alexander the Great's father in ancient Greece to the death of John F Kennedy in the 1960s, assassinations have brought down leaders in their prime, elevated dangerous and powerful figures, and scarred national characters. In the loss of popular, charismatic, and effective leaders, historians and laymen have seen prospects for a better world vanish, all on the whim of killers driven by delusion, power lust, or personal obsessions.

Nor is the danger of assassination limited to the immediate loss of one life. Through the carelessness of assassins unconcerned with collateral damage, some attacks have claimed scores of lives all at once, and the knock-on effects have helped trigger the unleashing of bedlam on nations, regions, and even the entire world. Here are some of the most dangerous assassins throughout history.