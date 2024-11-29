Nostradamus' Chilling 2025 Predictions

Oh yes, it's that time again. We don't mean turkey carving at Thanksgiving, arguments between belligerent relatives at the dinner table, rushed holiday present buying, or hastily scrawled New Year's resolutions that you'll never remember, let alone obey. It's time to consult the latest round of apocalyptic visions of a 16th-century French doctor-turned-soothsayer who peered into herbal water to harness his supposed psychic abilities and pen some decently poetic death metal lyrics in 1555's "The Prophecies."

So what is it this year, Michel de Nostredame, aka, Nostradamus? More fire, blood, and steel? Plagues, zombies, plague zombies, zombie plagues, etc.? Looking to Nostadamus' last couple rounds of prophecies: Maybe King Charles III will abdicate the throne (like he didn't in 2024), or a new pope will be crowned (like he wasn't in 2024). Maybe there'll be a nuclear war, like what didn't happen in 2023, or disaster will hit Mars — like it didn't in 2023. There's always the standard fallback prophecies that'll never miss the mark: war, death, really bad weather, and societal ruination of the general type. If Nostradamus wanted to bat a thousand, he should have just refreshed these apocalyptic go-tos year after year. Then again, he kind of did.

On that note, what's on the slate for 2025? As such reputable sources as Sky History have written, we've got some whoppers: a potentially cataclysmic shift in the Ukraine-Russia war (war, see?), more war and plagues (war and plagues, see?), volcanoes and floods (fire and bad weather, see?), and, uh ... soccer controversy? Only if you're a Crystal Palace fan, apparently. Whoever they are.