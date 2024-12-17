Things About D-Day That Don't Make Sense

D-Day was a big deal. The June 6, 1944, invasion of the European mainland, starting on the beaches of Normandy, France, across the English Channel from Britain, was a complicated and audacious move in the bloody chess game of World War II. An estimated 156,000 Allied troops were to make landfall on the coast, fight back against intense opposition, and move into the European mainland to face off with Nazi Germany and its Axis supporters. Deemed Operation Overlord, it sent troops to beaches codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. When the first waves proved victorious — albeit after thousands of lives were lost on both sides — an estimated 850,000 troops and 148,000 vehicles used those beaches as their next step. It would prove to be a major turning point in the war. Less than a year later, Germany, battered by Allies on both its eastern and western fronts, surrendered on May 7, 1945.

Advertisement

So, between the historic import of the day and the many people involved — not to mention the immense complexity of a world war — it's no wonder that things remain confusing long after the fact. Do you really know why it was called D-Day? And how did Nazi commanders, who knew darn well that an invasion was coming at some point, manage to let Allied forces take the coast anyway? Even today, there are quite a few things about this historic point in WWII that take a lot of explaining, or simply don't make sense.