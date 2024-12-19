The Bizarre Law Michigan Has For Pants

"Hey, you. Pull up your pants! What's wrong with you? Don't you have a belt? No one wants to see your butt all hanging out and your tighty-whities all bunched up in your crack. Gross. Just pull 'em up and stop being a hooligan!"

Advertisement

That might have been what went through the head of Flint, Michigan Police Chief David R. Dicks back in 2008. As MLive.com quotes him that year regarding saggy, low-rise pants drooping around Flint: "This immoral self expression goes beyond free speech. It rises to the crime of indecent exposure/disorderly persons." It was apparently the citizenry of Flint who raised this issue, saying things like, "It's so disgusting ... It's disgraceful" and "I'm not interested in looking at anyone's underwear." Another concerned citizen said the crackdown on cracks was "overdue." Meanwhile, Greg Gibbs of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said that fashion styles are protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — within limits.

Advertisement

At this point, the reader might be wondering: Hey, isn't Flint the place that had the contaminated water crisis? Yes, indeed — come 2014. But until then, and possibly now, saggy pants were a hot-button issue for the good folks of Flint. And by all accounts, the law against them is still on the books, though it has yet to be enforced.