The Top 5 Biggest Lottery Tickets That Went Unclaimed

Winning the lottery is a dream for many people around the world. Countless tickets are sold each week, each representing a sliver of hope for the holder — that a windfall of a life-changing sum of money could be just around the corner. Players imagine that winning the lottery could mean quitting their job, buying a big house and a nice car (or fleet of them), and living in luxury for the rest of their lives. No wonder people are drawn to buying tickets, despite the unimaginably long odds.

The truth of the matter, of course, is that winning the lottery isn't always as wonderful as it appears to be. Experts note there are several pitfalls that jackpot winners can fall into. Many have reported alienation from family and friends, while some studies found that bankruptcy rates among the lucky few are far higher after winning than they are among everyday working people. Among the potential culprits are poor money management and a lack of financial guidance. The list of lottery winners who lost all their money makes for grim reading.

Nevertheless, it isn't the corrupting influence of money itself that many lottery winners fret about. Instead, it's the cold horror of having a winning ticket, but either through loss or sheer forgetfulness, never claiming their winnings at all. And as the following cases of the world's biggest unclaimed lottery prizes show, the unthinkable does sometimes happen.

