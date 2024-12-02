The United States Reacts To Joe Biden Pardoning His Son, Hunter

With only a few weeks left in office, President Joe Biden announced on December 1, 2024, that he was issuing a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden. Just about everyone had something to say about it, and most of it was critical.

Advertisement

Hunter was convicted in federal court twice, once in June and again in September. The first conviction stemmed from the president's son lying about his drug use on a form he filled out so he could purchase a gun. In September, Hunter pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges.

Hunter was awaiting sentencing in both cases and was likely to face jail time. President Biden had been asked multiple times after Hunter's first conviction whether he would pardon his son; he said at the time that he wouldn't. He said in a June Press Conference: "I'm not gonna do anything. I said I'd abide by the jury's decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him" (via Bloomberg Television/YouTube).