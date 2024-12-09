The Bizarre New Jersey Gas Station Law You Don't Want To Break

Some folks might be old enough to remember when gas station attendants strolled out to your car when you rolled up to a pump. They came to the window, asked what you needed, had one of those window washing wipers and a bucket of sudsy water in hand, and maybe even smiled. But, it's definitely cheaper for a gas station to not pay people. Enter the less dignified world of self-serve pumps and all the filthy hands gripping that same handle that you grip as you pump gas and gaze into the distance wondering at the purpose of conscious existence. Unless you're in New Jersey, that is (which may have you questioning existence for completely unrelated reasons).

Advertisement

For people living in New Jersey, the tale of bygone full-service gas pumps might sound less like 1984 and more like 2024. In New Jersey, it's not just that gas stations prefer full-serve pumps, or that it's difficult to find self-serve pumps. Self-serve pumps are actually 100% illegal in the Garden State. And in case you're wondering, New Jersey is the only U.S. state where this is the case.

So where does this weirdly restrictive law come from? Well, it comes from a time when you'd fully expect full-serve to be the norm: 1949. Back then, as CNBC says, state legislators passed the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act to ensure safety at the pump and to prevent rising gas costs from causing stations to switch to self-serve. Yes, to prevent them from switching.

Advertisement