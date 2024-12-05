Here's How Many Times Martial Law Has Been Declared In The United States

On Wednesday morning, South Korean parliament unanimously voted to lift President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. This happened a mere six hours after Yoon put martial law into effect when he cited an "anti-state" plot within the South Korean government working in tandem with North Korea. During the bizarre, surreal night in question, lawmakers pushed past armed troops into parliament to overturn Yoon's decision 190-0, a decision regarded as a dramatic overextension of power that doesn't reflect any real crisis currently facing Korea.

Naturally, and perhaps in light of endlessly rising political divisions within the U.S., events in South Korea have left some Americans wondering if the same could happen on U.S. soil. Acting as both bad news and good news: Yes, it could happen and has already happened 68 times across the United States' roughly 250-year history. The Brennan Center for Justice has a full breakdown of the causes behind each declaration of martial law, who declared it, who ended it, how long it lasted, whether it happened on the state or federal level, and even if any civilians were tried by military tribunal as a result.

Twenty-nine out of 68 times, martial law was declared in response to disputes between workers and employers/industries. Examples include martial law in Pennsylvania in 1877 over a "general strike," an 1892 miner strike in Idaho turned violent, and the "Colorado labor wars" lasting for more than two months in 1904. Riots were the next most common cause for martial law (11 times), and war the least common (twice). Fifty-two times, it was state governors who enacted martial law on the state level.

