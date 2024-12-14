The Hilarious Way Drunk History Got Its Start

Even folks who aren't fans of "Drunk History" probably at least know the premise: Get a comedian drunk, have them recite some historical tale, and then have sober stars enact that tale and lip-sync the comedian's lines. It's actually a pretty weird concept. And yet, the series took off in a big way on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2019, spanning 72 episodes and loads of memorable moments like Evan Rachel Wood's superb line delivery as Mary Shelly in Season 6, Episode 1, "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"

In fact, the premise of "Drunk History" is weird enough to merit a whole bunch of questions: How did the show get pitched? How did it get approved? How did anyone think it would be a success? And most pertinently: How did it even start? Regarding that final question, the premise, format, etc., of "Drunk History" weren't planned or architected at all. Like many instances of creative inspiration, "Drunk History" arose in the moment. But from there — and like usual — a cool idea took some genuine labor to come to fruition.

In 2019, "Drunk History" co-creator Derek Waters — the guy who interviewed the show's narrators and co-drank with them — and the more behind the scenes co-creator Jeremy Konner, told Entertainment Weekly the tale of the origins of "Drunk History." As Waters said, he was listening to drunk friend Jake Johnson tell a story about musician Otis Redding. Waters took a step back and thought that the story was ridiculous and could never have happened. And then he thought, "Hey, what if people acted this story out?"

