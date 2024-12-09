Things About The D.B. Cooper Case That Still Don't Make Sense

It's time to dip back into that neverending criminal well of investigation, speculation, debate, forum chatter amongst amateur sleuths, documentaries and video essays, and more: the D.B. Cooper case. Dating back to 1971 and supplying approximately 10 quadrillion pieces of content across various media, the case of the airplane hijacker who parachuted to safety continues to intrigue nearly 53 years later. Every now and then some outlet debuts a "shocking new D.B. Cooper evidence" headline, but no real breakthroughs have ever happened.

Advertisement

The D.B. Cooper story goes thusly: On a Wednesday like any other on November 24, 1971, a polite man in his 40s in a business suit rolled up to the Northwest Orient Airlines counter at Portland International Airport and bought a one-way ticket for flight #305 headed to nearby Seattle. He put on a big pair on sunglasses on the flight, ordered a bourbon and soda, and handed a note to a stewardess saying that he had a bomb in his attaché case. He demanded $200,000 in 20-dollar bills and four parachutes and opened the case to show the stewardess some wires and a mechanism inside.

When flight #305 landed in Seattle, Cooper got his money and parachutes, and let the other 36 passengers go. He ordered the plane back to the skies headed for Mexico City, and somewhere over southwestern Washington jumped right out of the plane, parachute on his back and money in hand. He was never seen again and left behind a litany of mysteries that linger to this day.

Advertisement