Here's Why It Took So Long To Arrest Stephanie Lazarus

Back on February 24, 1986, John Ruetten picked up his dry cleaning after work on the way to his home in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. He'd called his wife, Sherri Rasmussen, three or four times that day, but hadn't gotten an answer. This wasn't too much of a cause for concern, though, because Rasmussen — director of nursing at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center— was a busy lady. Even when Ruetten saw broken glass near the garage outside he wasn't especially concerned. Then he found his wife lying dead inside the house with three bullet wounds in her chest.

Advertisement

Vanity Fair relates the portrait that the police later painted. Rasmussen had run downstairs, presumably to hit the house alarm, fought an assailant and had a nearby vase smashed against her head, and then in a dazed state was shot three times. There was no evidence of a break-in, though the stereo system was upended.

It took until 2009 — 23 years — to track down Rasmussen's murderer, Stephanie Lazarus. Lazarus had been a police officer for two years at the time of the murder and had a sort of friends-with-benefits relationship with Rasmussen's husband, John Ruetten during college, and the two had even been intimate after he became engaged to Rasmussen, according to abc7.

It took some hard-nosed police work to bring Lazarus in, a big chunk of which depended on a 2005 DNA test comparing a bite mark on Rasmussen's arm to a discarded Costco cup of Lazarus'. The case ran cold before and after then. But other evidence had been available since 1986, leading investigators to conclude that someone, maybe, was covering up for Lazarus. But even if not, some serious bungling of evidence caused a massive delay in the case.

Advertisement