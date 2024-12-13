Here's What Happened To Richard Ramirez's Body After He Died

"Big deal. Death always went with the territory. See you in Disneyland." So said Richard Ramirez, as he was led from the courtroom having been sentenced to death in 1989 (per Associated Press). Known as the "Night Stalker," he was believed to have killed, mutilated, and sexually assaulted at least 14 people ranging from the age of 9 to 80-plus between June 1984 and August 1985. After he was finally caught, his case — including the trial itself — lasted a total of four years and is remembered as one of the most difficult judicial processes in American criminal history. The notorious story of the Night Stalker had made front page news, which made selecting impartial jurors who had not already been exposed to details of the case especially difficult. His crimes both horrified and captivated the nation, not only for their brutality but also for the apparent Satanist beliefs that underpinned them. Notably, Ramirez displayed a pentagram and uttered the phrase "Hail Satan" in the courtroom (though there are a few other theories on why he committed his crimes).

Ramirez would go on to spend more than two decades of his life on death row. During this time, he remained an object of fascination for the outside world as he awaited the day of his execution. However, that day never came. On June 7, 2013, it was announced that the Night Stalker had died after a period of illness at the age of 53. His body went unclaimed by relatives, and he was later cremated.