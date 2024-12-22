What The Final Year Of Grant Imahara's Life Was Really Like

When Grant Imahara joined the entertaining and informative reality show "MythBusters" in 2005, he was already an esteemed figure in popular science. A mechanical engineer and special effects expert, he'd worked for George Lucas' Industrial Light and Magic studio and helped bring futuristic spectacles like "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and the "Star Wars" prequels to the big screen. He'd also figured prominently in the untold truth of "BattleBots," serving as a fighting robot builder and operator as well as a referee and judge on the Comedy Central franchise. And after more than a decade helping demystify and decode lore and science on "MythBusters," testing out some of the series' most dangerous myths, he did the same on the similar "White Rabbit Project" for Netflix.

In the months leading up to his sudden and shocking death, Imahara worked on a variety of projects in his beloved field of engineering as well as in the medium that embraced and popularized his work, television. Here's what the last year of the life of Grant Imahara looked like.