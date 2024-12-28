Things That Came Out About Drug Lords After They Died

The children of drug lords are often the best posthumous sources for their lives, gradually setting records straight and unveiling the interior details of their fallen parents. Pablo Escobar, for example, had two children, one of whom frequently discussed the man's legacy. Born in Medellin, Colombia, in 1977, Juan Pablo Escobar is the only son of the 20th century's most famous drug lord. He now goes by Sebastian Marroquin, an assumed name that allowed him to escape the downfall of his father's criminal empire. Marroquin has repeatedly renounced his father's vocation while still proclaiming his love for the man. He's also made a fair amount of money on speaking tours and a book unpacking the untold truth about Pablo Escobar.

Marroquin gave curious onlookers a close view of his relationship with his late father. In chunks of his book "Pablo Escobar: My Father" (via Medium), he shares slices of a seemingly normal upbringing with a few odd quirks, such as Escobar being obsessed with his appearance and fixated on winning, prompting him to cheat at games like "Monopoly," a charming snapshot that humanizes Escobar.

The drug lord was also quite tender while separated from his son. On December 1st, 2023, Marroquin commemorated his late father's birthday by sharing a formerly private letter Escobar wrote to him while on the run. In the letter (via Daily Mail), Escobar expressed his love for his son, calling him his "best friend" and promising to "fight and sacrifice whatever is necessary."

[Featured image by Ghazi777755 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]