12 Times People Vanished In The Bermuda Triangle And Were Never Found

The legend of the Bermuda Triangle has demonstrated real staying power, ever since author Charles Berlitz published a book on the subject in 1974. However, others have taken a more objective look at the data concerning disappearances, finding that this region doesn't have a particularly high accident rate (though one theory alleges it has higher than average methane deposits). Neither do many vessels actually go missing there compared to other places, even though the Bermuda Triangle is host to one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and often sees major storms and other dramatic weather changes.

The Bermuda Triangle is generally considered to be in the north Atlantic, with Bermuda, Miami, and the Greater Antilles (including Cuba, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico) as its three points. However, unsurprisingly for a place allegedly full of mystery, its precise location is up for debate, with some sources stating it covers 500,000 square miles and others going so far as to say it encompasses over 1,500,000 square miles. It doesn't exactly help that no one officially considers it anything, meaning you're not going to find it marked on official maps.

Still, even if you remain highly skeptical, there are documented, haunting, and yet-unsolved disappearances of people in the Bermuda Triangle, and even entire ships and planes that abruptly vanished. For some, despite the passage of many decades, the question of where they went remains hauntingly unanswered.

