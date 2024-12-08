Things About World War I That Don't Make Sense

When it comes to complicated wars, surely World War I is near the head of the pack. While there had already been numerous international wars beforehand, the commencement of the First World War in 1914 was the result of many years of simmering tensions, imperial ambitions, personal foibles, and more. It created what was widely considered the first global conflict, one which certainly involved a dizzying number of nations working together or pitting themselves against one another.

Advertisement

Beyond teasing out the tangled mess that caused such a massive war, there are many other confusing circumstances and incidents that still don't make sense about the Great War. Some nations routinely blocked able-bodied soldiers from joining the fight, while others just couldn't figure out how to move beyond grueling trench warfare until the arrival of tanks made it all a moot point. Yet more lost entire ships and perhaps even entire divisions ... that is, if wild rumors and colorful legends haven't obscured things even further. And, perhaps just as confounding, some who contributed vast amounts of time and effort to the cause were literally painted out of history. It doesn't help that, in the intervening decades, we've also come up with some common myths about the First World War that make things all the more obscure.

Advertisement