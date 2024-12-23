Brad's Actor From Home Improvement Is Unrecognizable Now

The "child actor to troubled adult" pipeline may be a cliche, but it is the case that many kids in show business struggle in their teenage and grown-up years (some even end up in jail). The term "child actor syndrome" is even used in popular write-ups on mental health and behavioral issues. To be sure, it's not a universal problem. Take the young cast of "Home Improvement," for instance — Jonathan Taylor Thomas, also of "The Lion King" fame, enjoyed his time as a child star, moved on, and now enjoys life around the industry but not in the heart of it. On the other hand, Taran Noah Smith, who played the youngest of the Taylor boys on the sitcom, fought a legal battle with his parents over his trust fund (they later reconciled), dropped out of school, and married a woman 15 years his senior.

And what about the boy behind Brad Taylor — Zachery Ty Bryan, the oldest of the child stars from "Home Improvement?" Now 43 as of this writing, Bryan no longer wears the mullet or the '90s curtains that were his character's hairstyles. As of 2009, he stepped away from acting. But he hasn't left the headlines, as his actions in recent years have landed him in far more serious trouble than Brad Taylor ever got into. Most recently, he was arrested in Oklahoma for driving without a valid license and DUI in October 2024. It was his second DUI of the year — he'd been charged in February in California. But those are just the latest in a series of legal battles that have left Bryan's reputation in Hollywood unrecognizable from his youth.

