The Tragedy Of Wolfgang Van Halen Explained

Wolfgang Van Halen was still just a teenager when he joined his father's world famous band full-time. Despite his musical talents, the promotion to being a Van Halen band member undoubtedly involved a steep learning curve, and not just when it came to Wolfgang's musicianship. As anyone who has played music in a band knows, the success or otherwise of a group playing together often depends on the dynamics between its members. Some of the greatest bands of all time, such as The Beatles, have broken up partly as a result of growing tensions, even as the quality of the music they played together persisted. For Wolfgang, being in a band with your famous father is hard to begin with, but what has come to light since is that the teenage bassist also found himself at the center of his father's addiction to drugs and alcohol.

"Growing up witnessing and being around it I was a bit naive to the severity of it, until I became of age to really understand, around my early teens, and being around his struggles when I joined Van Halen," Wolfgang explained on an appearance on the "I Never Thought It Would Happen" podcast. He believes that at the time, he was his father's "support system" in overcoming the pre-show anxiety that would make him liable to drink. "Addiction is a disease," Wolfgang said. "And it's a very awful one, and it really had a strong hold on him, but he got through it, and I was very proud of the way he got out of it."